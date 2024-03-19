Supreme Court asks Baba Ramdev, Acharya Balkrishna to appear before it for not replying to contempt notice

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has asked Patanjali Ayurveda's managing director Acharya Balkrishna and yoga guru Baba Ramdev to appear before it on the next hearing in the misleading advertisements case. The apex court issued the order after the firm didn't respond to the contempt notice. A hoarding with an image of Baba Ramdev is seen inside a Patanjali store in Ahmedabad.(Reuters file photo)

The court also issued notice to Baba Ramdev to show cause why contempt proceedings must not be initiated against him.

In February, the court, in a strongly worded rebuke, had observed that the entire country had been taken for a ride through advertisements of herbal products that claim to cure diseases.

The court had issued a notice to Patanjali Ayurved and managing director Acharya Balkrishna, asking why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against them for prima facie violating the firm's undertaking given in the court about advertising of its products and their medicinal efficacy.

The court had also ordered the company and its officers against making media statements against any systems of medicine.

The court had asked the Centre what action it had taken against Patanjali Ayurveda for the alleged incorrect assertions and misrepresentation in advertisements claiming its medicines can cure several diseases.

The Indian Medical Association (IMA) has moved the court against the firm founded by Baba Ramdev, alleging that they had been running a smear campaign against the modern system of medicine.

On November 21 last year, the company had assured the court that "henceforth there shall not be any violation of any law(s), especially relating to advertising or branding of products manufactured and marketed by it and, further, that no casual statements claiming medicinal efficacy or against any system of medicine will be released to the media in any form".

This was after the court cautioned the firm against making "false" and "misleading" claims in advertisements about its medicines.

The court last month restrained Patanjali Ayurved from advertising or branding of products which are meant to treat ailments specified as diseases, disorders or conditions in the Drugs and Magic Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, 1954.

With inputs from PTI