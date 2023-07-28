'What is this?' Supreme Court raps Class 11 student who filed case against question paper

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a plea filed by a class 11 student who moved the apex court stating that the questions in the exam were wrong. The court said that the case was frivolous adding that some people are not meant for academics.

The Supreme Court said the student had not cleared four out of five exams. (ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Denying to entertain the plea, Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul lashed out on the student saying that the Supreme Court will not hear such a plea, Bar and Bench reported.

Dismissing the plea, Kaul said, “What is this? Some people are not meant for academics. He has not cleared 4 out of 5 papers. You will question the questions, examiner, mode of asking, everything....and the Supreme Court will hear all this? Sorry.”

Delhi High Court rejects plea of student seeking to retake Class 11 exam

The Delhi High Court in April this year rejected the plea of a student in which he requested that he be allowed to retake his Class 11 final exams. The court said that the rule of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) did not allow retaking exams.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a petition filed by the student's granmother, it was stated that the boy was a bright student but fell sick before his exams. Hence, he could not study and scored 42 percent marks in Class 11.

The plea also requested the court that the student's detention marks be also removed from his Class 11 marksheet.

The school's counsel said that CBSE rules did not allow it and that the student had been detained in Class 11 since his marks were significantly low since Term 1 of the school session. The school also said that the student's parents were also informed of his low performance but it did not improve over the year.

Justice Mini Pushkarna had said that the poor performance by the student had to be considered and advised him to repear Class 11.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail