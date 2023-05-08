Supreme Court concerned over Manipur violence: ‘What about displaced persons?’

As the Supreme Court on Monday heard a plea seeking an SIT probe into Manipur violence, Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud said the top court is concerned deeply about the loss of life and properties because of the violence in the state. "Our immediate target is protection, rescue and rehabilitation of people," the top court said asking the Centre and the state government to give details of relief camps. "What about the displaced persons? They must be brought back to their homes. Religious places must also be protected," the Supreme Court said.

People wait at a temporary shelter in a military camp in Manipur.(AFP)

“This is a humanitarian issue. The government is taking action. We have no doubt that they're doing it because the SG said. You may flag your concerns in an appropriate manner so that this proceeding doesn't become another ground for destabilisation,” Chandrachud said.

The governments (Centre, state) submitted before the Supreme Court that the curfew imposed in the wake of the violence last week was relaxed yesterday and there were no incidents of violence on Sunday and Monday. The Apex Court sought an updated status report on Manipur situation after a week.

The violence started on last Wednesday in 10 districts after a march was taken out opposing the demand for the ST status of the Meitei community which accounts for about 53% of the state's population. In the arson that followed, at least 54 people died, properties were damanged and hundreds were shifted to safer places.

