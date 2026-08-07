Supreme Court denies Asaram bail on medical grounds, but allows 24x7 caretaker inside jail

The Supreme Court on Thursday denied interim bail to self-styled godman Asaram, who is serving life sentence in a 2013 case of sexually assaulting a minor, on medical grounds but allowed him to engage a caretaker of his choice for assistance inside jail and to approach the court in the event his condition deteriorates.

Former self-styled godman Asaram was denied interim bail on medical ground (PTI)

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A bench of justices MM Sundresh and PB Varale passed the order after going through a report prepared by the medical board of All India Institute of Medical Sciences, which recommended round-the-clock monitoring of 86-year-old Asaram on account of his multiple health ailments but did not suggest hospitalisation. “We have taken note of the letter received from AIIMS dated July 31, 2026. The petitioner will have liberty to have assistance of a trained caretaker of his choice on a round-the-clock basis,” the bench said.

Also Read | ‘Don't want to be blamed’: SC wants details on rape convict Asaram's health as he seeks interim bail

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{{^usCountry}} The lawyer of the petitioner, who is lodged in Jodhpur Central Jail, told the court that his health was deteriorating as he is suffering from various ailments including coronary artery disease and thalassemia. The court, however, said: “The application stands adjourned with the liberty to the petitioner to approach this court if his condition deteriorates.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The lawyer of the petitioner, who is lodged in Jodhpur Central Jail, told the court that his health was deteriorating as he is suffering from various ailments including coronary artery disease and thalassemia. The court, however, said: “The application stands adjourned with the liberty to the petitioner to approach this court if his condition deteriorates.” {{/usCountry}}

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Solicitor general Tushar Mehta, appearing for Rajasthan government, opposed the bail and submitted that Asaram has suppressed from the court that he obtained 20-day parole from the Rajasthan high court.

Asaram’s lawyer said that the parole was granted on account of his long incarceration and advanced age and not on medical grounds. Mehta said the pendency of his bail plea in the top court was also not disclosed to the HC.

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Also Read | Rajasthan HC grants Asaram 20-day parole, says state failed to justify rejection