SC seeks unconditional apology from Lalit Modi over remarks against judiciary

The Supreme Court on Thursday pulled up former Indian Premier League (IPL) chairman Lalit Modi over his remarks against the judiciary made in social media posts and directed him to tender an unconditional apology on social media platforms and national newspapers. The Court remarked that the contemnor should not think that he is above the law. (HT file photo)

The Court agreed to his suggestion to publish the apology in leading newspapers and social media platforms before the contempt petition against him is taken up next on April 24.

“We are not at all satisfied with the explanation,” said a bench of justices MR Shah and CT Ravikumar after going through an affidavit filed by Modi tendering an apology for a January 13 Instagram post where he made allegations of cases being fixed in judiciary.

The Court had on March 3 sought his response after a contempt petition was filed against him by a senior member of the bar, Chander Uday Singh after taking permission of the Attorney General for India.

The Court remarked that the contemnor should not think that he is above the law.

Since the last date of hearing on March 3, Modi had posted a further tweet on March 30 causing additional damage to the judiciary’s reputation.

“Even after notice of contempt is issued, the contemnor has again tweeted and tarnished the image of the Indian judiciary,” senior advocate Ranjit Kumar said.

Modi was represented by senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi who informed the Court that two tweets were published on March 30. The first was immediately withdrawn and the second came as a clarification. After going through the said tweets, the bench said, “We are prima facie of the observation that even the clarification also would tarnish the image of the Indian judiciary.”

The Court insisted upon an unconditional apology and demanded a further affidavit giving an undertaking that the contemnor shall not engage in making such posts in future.

Singhvi assured the bench that an unconditional apology shall be tendered with respect to both the tweets on all the social media platforms, wherever the alleged contemnor has followers and leading newspapers having wide circulation in Mumbai, Delhi Chennai, Kolkata and Bengaluru editions.

The Court further recorded in its order, “He (Singhvi) has also stated at the Bar that a further affidavit shall also be filed before this Court tendering unconditional apology as well as specifically stating that no such tweet shall be made in future which may tantamount even remotely tarnishing the image of the Indian judiciary.”