Supreme Court directs states to frame guidelines for safe footpaths

PTI |
May 14, 2025 06:17 PM IST

A bench of Justices Oka and Bhuyan said lack of footpaths forces pedestrians onto roads, exposing them to risks and accidents.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed all states and union territories to frame guidelines to ensure proper footpaths for pedestrians calling it their constitutional right.

The top court granted six months to the Centre on the point of constituting a National Road Safety Board and clarified no more time would be granted.(ANI)
The top court granted six months to the Centre on the point of constituting a National Road Safety Board and clarified no more time would be granted.

A bench of Justices Abhay S Oka and Ujjal Bhuyan observed in the absence of footpaths pedestrians were forced to walk on roads, making them vulnerable to risks and accidents.

"It is necessary to have proper footpaths for citizens. They should be such that they should be accessible for persons with disabilities and removal of encroachments is mandatory. This court has recognised that the right of pedestrians to use footpaths is guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution," it said.

The top court added, "Right to have footpaths which are unobstructed is certainly an essential characteristic."

The bench, as a result, directed the Centre to place on record within two months its guidelines for protecting the rights of pedestrians.

Observing safety of pedestrians was of utmost importance, the apex court said footpaths ought to be constructed and maintained in a manner to also ensure accessibility to persons with disabilities.

The top court granted six months to the Centre on the point of constituting a National Road Safety Board and clarified no more time would be granted.

A plea in the court raised concerns on pedestrian safety, emphasising the lack of proper footpaths and encroachments on walkways.

