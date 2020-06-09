e-paper
Home / India News / Supreme Court directs states, union territories to facilitate return of migrant workers within 15 days

Supreme Court directs states, union territories to facilitate return of migrant workers within 15 days

The government has also been asked to provide information to migrant workers about employment opportunities and facilitate those who wish to return to their place of original employment.

india Updated: Jun 09, 2020 11:28 IST
hindustantimes.com | Posted by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The court also asked state governments and Centre to list all schemes of employment for workers who have returned and open counseling centres at block/district level to ensure they are informed of their benefits under various schemes.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed states and union territories to identify and take steps to return stranded migrant workers within 15 days. It also directed the Indian Railways to provide special Shramik trains within 24 hours of request by states.

The apex court ordered all the complaints and FIRs filed against migrant workers for violating rules to be withdrawn.

The matter will now be heard on July 8.

The court has taken suo motu cognisance of the issue. During the last hearing on June 5, 15 days is enough for states to send migrant workers - stranded in cities across the country since the imposition of nationwide lockdown - home.

Migrant workers, many left jobless and homeless after their workplaces or work sites shut during the ongoing lockdown imposed on March 25 to fight the spread of the coronavirus disease, have struggled to get home.

Many of them have walked hundreds of kilometres to reach their native places.

