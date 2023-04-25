SC to hear wrestlers plea for sexual harassment case against WFI chief on Friday

The Supreme Court on Tuesday called the allegations of sexual harassment against Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament (MP) Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh “serious” while issuing a notice to the Delhi Police in the matter. The wrestlers addressing a press conference during their protest against the Wrestling Federation of India in New Delhi. (Hindustan Times)

Wrestlers, including Olympic medallists, petitioned the court on Monday for registration of a case against Singh over the allegations, turning down the sports ministry’s call for negotiations.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal mentioned the petition before a bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud and Justice PS Narasimha for an urgent hearing. He said the wrestlers have been sitting on a protest. “...the police are not acting. Look at the allegations. ...Even police personnel can be prosecuted for not registering an FIR [first information report].”

Sibal argued since the matter involved sexual harassment, the police were bound to register a case.

The CJI said: “There are serious allegations contained in the petition at [the] behest of wrestlers who have represented India with regard to sexual harassment. Issue notice, returnable on Friday.”

He added the court is conscious of its duty to protect fundamental rights under Constitution’s Article 32, which allows individuals to move to the top court to seek justice.

The bench directed redaction of the identities of the petitioners from their petition. It added that the redacted copy of the plea should be made available in the public domain.

The wrestlers, including a minor who allegedly faced sexual harassment, were named in the plea.

They said their repeated attempts to convince Delhi Police to register an FIR on their April 21 complaint did not yield results.

On Monday, they mentioned their plea through senior advocate Narendra Hooda before the bench for an urgent hearing. As the petition was not cleared for mentioning, the CJI asked Hooda to mention it before him on Tuesday after complying with the standard procedure.

The petitioners told the court they do not expect justice from the government or the police as Singh is a ruling party MP. The petition has made the Delhi Police chief and SHO of Connaught Place police station respondents while seeking registration of an FIR on the complaints that stretch from 2012 till last year.

Addressing a press conference on the second day of their sit-in protest on Monday, the wrestlers urged all political parties and khap panchayats to support them. In January, they appealed for keeping the protests apolitical.

The petitioners alleged that they face threats from Singh and sought the court’s intervention to ensure the Parliamentarian is brought to book.

The Union sports ministry issued an order on Monday directing the Indian Olympic Association to form a transitory or ad hoc committee to run the WFI and also prepare for fresh elections. It annulled the federation’s earlier announcement that it would elect its new office-bearers on May 7.

Singh has completed three four-year terms. He is ineligible to seek re-election as WFI president.

Singh, a six-time MP, has dismissed the wrestlers’ ongoing protest as a “publicity stunt” at the behest of those whose careers have ended and cannot win medals anymore.

