e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 13, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Jan 13, 2020
Home / India News / Supreme Court issues notice to ED over Karti Chidambaram’s Rs 20 cr-security deposit

Supreme Court issues notice to ED over Karti Chidambaram’s Rs 20 cr-security deposit

Karti Chidambaram is facing criminal cases being probed by ED and CBI. One of the cases relates to the Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance to INX Media for receiving foreign funds of Rs 305 cr when his father P Chidambaram was the Union finance minister.

india Updated: Jan 13, 2020 13:51 IST

Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The court, in May last year, had dismissed the Congress lawmaker’s plea seeking the return of Rs 10 crore, claiming he had taken the money on loan and was paying interest on it.
The court, in May last year, had dismissed the Congress lawmaker’s plea seeking the return of Rs 10 crore, claiming he had taken the money on loan and was paying interest on it.(Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
         

The Supreme Court on Monday issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate (ED) over a plea by Congress leader Karti Chidambaram seeking the return of Rs 20 crore, which he had deposited with the top court’s registry as security for travelling abroad.

Karti Chidambaram is facing criminal cases being probed by ED and the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). One of the cases relates to the Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance to INX Media for receiving foreign funds of Rs 305 crore when his father and Congress leader P Chidambaram was the Union finance minister.

The top court had granted Karti Chidambaram permission to travel abroad in January and May last year asking him to deposit Rs 20 crore—Rs 10 crore for January and 10 crore for May—with the secretary-general.

It had in May last year dismissed the Congress lawmaker’s plea seeking the return of Rs 10 crore, claiming he had taken the money on loan and was paying interest on it.

A vacation bench comprising the then Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Aniruddha Bose had said, “Pay attention to your constituency.”

tags
top news
Prez Macron raised Kashmir with PM Modi, France says following issue ‘closely’
Prez Macron raised Kashmir with PM Modi, France says following issue ‘closely’
In clear rejection of NRC, Nitish Kumar points to PM Modi’s clarification
In clear rejection of NRC, Nitish Kumar points to PM Modi’s clarification
‘Best way to teach tukde-tukde gang a lesson’: Shiv Sena’s suggestion to Centre
‘Best way to teach tukde-tukde gang a lesson’: Shiv Sena’s suggestion to Centre
Walmart prepares to halt expansion in India, fires a third of its executives: Report
Walmart prepares to halt expansion in India, fires a third of its executives: Report
Delhi BJP send Rs 500 cr defamation notice to AAP over Manoj Tiwari video
Delhi BJP send Rs 500 cr defamation notice to AAP over Manoj Tiwari video
Sena’s Sanjay Raut keeps up attack over Shivaji book, asks BJP to clarify link
Sena’s Sanjay Raut keeps up attack over Shivaji book, asks BJP to clarify link
India’s predicted XI for 1st ODI: Jadhav out, Kohli to take big call
India’s predicted XI for 1st ODI: Jadhav out, Kohli to take big call
Shaheen Bagh’s women continue anti-CAA protest: Gauging Delhi poll impact
Shaheen Bagh’s women continue anti-CAA protest: Gauging Delhi poll impact
trending topics
Tihar jailP ChidambaramDelhi Election 2020JNU violenceHaryana board exam 2020Lohri 2020Makar Sankranti 2020

don't miss

latest news

india news