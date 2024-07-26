 Supreme Court issues notices on pleas by Bengal, Kerala govts against governors over pending bills | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jul 26, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Supreme Court issues notices on pleas by Bengal, Kerala govts against governors over pending bills

ByHT News Desk
Jul 26, 2024 11:42 AM IST

West Bengal and Kerala claimed the respective governors were sitting on eight bills for more than a year without communicating any reasons.

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notices on petitions filed by Kerala and West Bengal governments challenging governors' action to delay assent on bills by referring it to President.

Supreme Court of India. (PTI File Photo)
Supreme Court of India. (PTI File Photo)

Both states claimed the respective governors were sitting on eight bills for more than a year without communicating any reasons.

A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justice JB Paridwala and Justice Manoj Misra issued notices to the Union ministry of home affairs and the secretaries to both the governors.

Senior advocate KK Venugopal, appearing for Kerala, said they were challenging the governor's decision to refer bills for consideration by the president.

Similarly, senior advocates Abhishek Singhvi and Jaideep Gupta, appearing for West Bengal, said every time the matter was listed in the Supreme Court, the office of the governor referred bills to the president.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

See more

Get Current Updates on India News, Budget 2024, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Supreme Court issues notices on pleas by Bengal, Kerala govts against governors over pending bills
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 26, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On