Supreme Court issues notices on pleas by Bengal, Kerala govts against governors over pending bills

The Supreme Court on Friday issued notices on petitions filed by Kerala and West Bengal governments challenging governors' action to delay assent on bills by referring it to President. Supreme Court of India. (PTI File Photo)

Both states claimed the respective governors were sitting on eight bills for more than a year without communicating any reasons.

A bench of Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, Justice JB Paridwala and Justice Manoj Misra issued notices to the Union ministry of home affairs and the secretaries to both the governors.

Senior advocate KK Venugopal, appearing for Kerala, said they were challenging the governor's decision to refer bills for consideration by the president.

Similarly, senior advocates Abhishek Singhvi and Jaideep Gupta, appearing for West Bengal, said every time the matter was listed in the Supreme Court, the office of the governor referred bills to the president.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.