Supreme Court notice to ED over Satyendar Jain's plea against new judge

The Supreme Court on Tuesday issued a notice to the Enforcement Directorate over a plea by Delhi minister Satyendar Jain against transferring a money laundering case - in which he was arrested - to a new judge. The top court had agreed on Monday to hear the matter.

Earlier, the Delhi high court had rejected a plea by the AAP leader, which challenged the transfer of the case against him to a new judge. During the hearing, Justice Yogesh Khanna - while explaining why the plea was rejected - had said that the "question is not of integrity or uprightness of the judge or of the authorities over which Jain once had jurisdiction, but is of an apprehension in the mind of a party.."

"The facts show the department did not merely harbour such apprehension but rather had acted upon it by rushing to this court, hence it cannot be said to be flimsy or not reasonable," he had asserted. This was after a trial court - on September 23 - had transferred the case from special judge Geetanjali Goel to special judge Vikas Dhull following a request by the probe agency as it stressed: “There is a grave likelihood and a reason to believe that the issues (in the case) have been premeditated.

Meanwhile, the high court on Monday high court closed the benami proceedings against Jain and others in the light of the top court's ruling on Benami law.

The top court - in August - had underlined d that Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Amendment Act, 2016 did not have retrospective application, and the authorities cannot initiate or continue criminal prosecution or confiscation proceedings for transactions entered into prior to the legislation coming into force.

