Home / India News / SC to hear Satyendar Jain plea tomorrow on transfer of case by ED to new judge

SC to hear Satyendar Jain plea tomorrow on transfer of case by ED to new judge

india news
Updated on Oct 10, 2022 11:38 AM IST

The arrest of Satyendar Jain had triggered an AAP vs BJP standoff earlier this year.

The case against Satyendar Jain is based on a 2017 CBI FIR. Jain is a minister in the the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi. (HT Photo)
The case against Satyendar Jain is based on a 2017 CBI FIR. Jain is a minister in the the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi. (HT Photo)
ByHT News Desk | Reported by Utkarsh Anand | Edited by Swati Bhasin, New Delhi

The Supreme Court has agreed to hear on Tuesday a plea by Delhi minister and AAP leader Satyendar Jain against the transfer of a money laundering case against him to a new trial judge. The Delhi High Court had earlier this month affirmed the decision to move the case to a new trial judge following a request by the Enforcement Directorate.

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal mentioned the matter on behalf of Jain in the top court on Monday.

The high court had rejected a plea by Jain - the AAP leader who was arrested by the ED in the case - against the transfer of the judge. "The question is not of integrity or uprightness of the judge or of the authorities over which Jain once had jurisdiction, but is of an apprehension in the mind of a party...," Justice Yogesh Khanna had said.

"The facts show the department did not merely harbour such apprehension but rather had acted upon it by rushing to this court, hence it cannot be said to be flimsy or not reasonable," he had added.

In the money laundering case, Jain and other accused had challenged the verdict by the trial court over transferring the money laundering case from special judge Geetanjali Goel to special judge Vikas Dhull.

“There is a grave likelihood and a reason to believe that the issues (in the case) have been premeditated," the trial court had said in its September 23 order.

Hours after the order was passed, Jain rushed to the high court to challenge it.

Get Latest India Newsalong with Latest Newsand Top Headlinesfrom India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
supreme court enforcement directorate
supreme court enforcement directorate

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, October 10, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out