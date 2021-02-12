Home / India News / Supreme Court notice to Twitter, Centre on plea seeking mechanism to check fake news
Supreme Court notice to Twitter, Centre on plea seeking mechanism to check fake news

The petition by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vinit Goenka to regulate content on social media platforms has also sought a crackdown on “anti-India messages” sent through social media to provoke violence in the country.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 11:50 AM IST
The Supreme Court has issued notices to the Centre and Twitter. (AP File Photo )

The Supreme Court issued notices to the Centre and several social media platforms, including Twitter, on a plea seeking directions for devising a mechanism to check fake news and instigative messages being circulated via social media.

The court has tagged Goenka's matter with a bunch of similar petitions already pending before the apex court.

