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Supreme Court orders a nationwide audit of ICU facilities

The Supreme Court of India recently ordered a nationwide audit of intensive care facilities to be performed within two months. 

Published on: May 21, 2026 10:59 am IST
By Abraham Thomas
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The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered a nationwide audit of intensive care unit (ICU) facilities and gave states and Union Territories two months to assess infrastructural and manpower gaps and ascertain the equipment needed to bring critical care facilities at par with model guidelines by a court-appointed panel of experts.

SC gave states and union territories two months to bring critical care facilities at par with model guidelines.(representative/REUTERS)

The court simultaneously ordered a nationwide audit of nursing colleges, requiring the Indian Nursing Council (INC) to submit a report on hands-on training facilities available to students across the 800 colleges under it.

“States/UTs shall ensure gap assessment exercise is undertaken by them and completed in two months. Simultaneously, they will work out modalities of putting into place/implementation of the minimum standards required for having ICU in any institution, starting from Level 1 ICU,” directed the bench of justices Ahsanuddin Amanullah and R Mahadevan.

The directions were passed in proceedings wherein the court is considering framing uniform (ICU) guidelines, in regard to which a draft document by a 17-member expert committee consisting mostly of doctors across fields had earlier submitted a draft document, to which states and UTs were on April 20 ordered to respond.

The petition concerned a case filed before the national consumer court filed by Asit Baran Mondal, who sought compensation for the death of his wife in a Kolkata hospital in 2013. In the course of proceedings, the Centre informed the court about Model ICU/CCU guidelines prepared by the Union Health Ministry in 2023.

 
intensive care unit supreme court health ministry audit
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Check India news real-time updates, latest news, CBSE 12th Result 2026 LIVE from India on Hindustan Times and more across India.
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