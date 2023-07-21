Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Supreme Court rejects plea seeking revocation of film 'Adipurush' CBFC certification

ByHT News Desk
Jul 21, 2023 01:01 PM IST

The Supreme Court stayed the proceedings before the Allahabad high court hearing petitions challenging the depiction of Ramayana in the film ‘Adipurush’.

The Supreme Court on Friday stayed the proceedings before the Allahabad high court hearing petitions challenging the depiction of Ramayana in the film ‘Adipurush’. The apex court stayed the high court order requiring the director and producer of the movie to remain personally present on July 27.

Adipurush. (Representative Photo)

The Supreme Court also refused to entertain the plea seeking revocation of CBFC certification for the movie. “Everyone is touchy about everything now...tolerance for movies, books are going down,” remarked Justice SK Kaul while declining relief under Article 32.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Topics
supreme court adipurush allahabad high court
