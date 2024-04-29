Supreme Court recalls earlier order allowing teen rape survivor to terminate her pregnancy

The Supreme Court on Monday recalled its earlier order allowing a 14-year-old rape survivor to terminate her pregnancy.



The court held a chamber hearing with the victim’s mother and doctors of Mumbai's Sion hospital that was earlier directed by the court to carry out the abortion. Supreme Court of India

As the parents agreed to wait for the full term of pregnancy that is just a month away, the bench headed by CJI DY Chandrachud recalled its earlier order.

Earlier in the day, while taking up the matter in open court, the hospital had said that the mother of the victim was uncertain of going ahead with abortion following which the matter was heard in chamber.