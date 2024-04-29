 Supreme Court recalls earlier order allowing teen rape survivor to terminate her pregnancy | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Monday, Apr 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Supreme Court recalls earlier order allowing teen rape survivor to terminate her pregnancy

ByHT News Desk, hindustantimes.com
Apr 29, 2024 06:34 PM IST

The Supreme Court on Monday recalled its earlier order allowing a 14-year-old rape survivor to terminate her pregnancy

The Supreme Court on Monday recalled its earlier order allowing a 14-year-old rape survivor to terminate her pregnancy.

The court held a chamber hearing with the victim’s mother and doctors of Mumbai's Sion hospital that was earlier directed by the court to carry out the abortion. 

Supreme Court of India
Supreme Court of India

As the parents agreed to wait for the full term of pregnancy that is just a month away, the bench headed by CJI DY Chandrachud recalled its earlier order. 

Earlier in the day, while taking up the matter in open court, the hospital had said that the mother of the victim was uncertain of going ahead with abortion following which the matter was heard in chamber.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Supreme Court recalls earlier order allowing teen rape survivor to terminate her pregnancy
