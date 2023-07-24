Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
No stay on Assam delimitation, Supreme Court seeks Centre's response on Opposition's plea

PTI
Jul 24, 2023 06:23 PM IST

Ten leaders representing nine opposition parties in Assam recently filed a plea in the top court challenging the ongoing delimitation process.

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to stay the ongoing delimitation of Lok Sabha and assembly seats in Assam by the Election Commission and sought the response of the Centre and the poll panel on a batch of pleas on the issue.

The top court sought the replies of the Centre and the Election Commission on the petitions in three weeks and said the petitioners can file their rejoinders in two weeks after that.

A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, however, agreed to examine the constitutional validity of Section 8A of the Representation of the People Act, 1950 empowering the Election Commission to undertake the delimitation of constituencies.

Ten leaders representing nine opposition parties in Assam- Congress, Raijor Dal, Assam Jatiya Parishad, CPI(M), CPI, TMC, NCP, RJD, and Anchalik Gana Morcha- recently filed a plea in the top court challenging the ongoing delimitation process.

Two other pleas are also pending before the court on this aspect.

The petitioners have specifically challenged the methodology adopted by the poll panel and its proposals notified on June 20, 2023.

