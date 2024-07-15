Supreme Court rejects DK Shivakumar's plea to quash CBI case against him: ‘Sorry. Dismissed’

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed Karnataka deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar's plea to quash a case registered by the Central Bureau of Investigation of CBI against him in an alleged disproportionate assets case. Karnataka Congress president and deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar. (File Photo)

A bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and SC Sharma said it was not inclined to interfere with the Karnataka high court order. "Sorry. Dismissed," the bench said.

Reacting to the development, DK Shivakumar said, “All of the scams have been created by the Bharatiya Janata Party. The BJP tenure is the father of scams which is why they have been thrown out by people. Now, we are trying to clean up everything. They aren’t able to digest this since their names will come out.”

The Supreme Court was hearing a petition filed by DK Shivakumar against the October 19, 2023, order of the Karnataka high court which rejected his plea.

The high court also directed the CBI to conclude the investigation and file the report within three months. The CBI has alleged that DK Shivakumar amassed assets disproportionate to his known sources of income between 2013 and 2018. He was a minister in the previous Congress government during this period.

The FIR was filed by the CBI on September 3, 2020. DK Shivakumar challenged the FIR in the high court in 2021.

The CBI has challenged the Congress government's decisions: one from November 28, 2023, withdrawing consent for the agency to investigate Shivakumar's assets, and another from December 26, 2023, referring the matter to the Karnataka Lokayukta.

In addition to seeking to quash these decisions, the CBI has requested an interim stay on the two government orders.

Originally, the CBI case, along with a similar petition by BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal, was brought before a single judge of the high court. However, on January 5, 2024, the judge referred the case to the Chief Justice of Karnataka to assign it to a larger bench due to the complex legal issues involved.

The CBI registered a disproportionate assets case against Shivakumar on October 3, 2020, based on consent from the previous BJP government on September 25, 2019, following a referral from the Directorate of Enforcement related to corruption charges that emerged after an Income Tax probe.

The Congress government, which replaced the BJP in Karnataka in May 2023, withdrew the consent given in 2019 after a cabinet decision on November 23, 2023. The Congress has argued that the case was referred to the CBI in 2019 even before an FIR was registered in 2020.

(With inputs from PTI)