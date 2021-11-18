Supreme Court rejects plea by Deshmukh seeking probe report in money laundering case

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a petition filed by former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh, seeking a direction to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to produce its inquiry reports relating to the corruption case filed against him.

“Should we entertain this petition just because this person has been a minister? There has to be something extraordinary warranting an interference by this court in an ongoing investigation,” the bench, led by justice Kaul, told senior advocate Kapil Sibal, who appeared for Deshmukh.

Sibal argued that Deshmukh’s only remedy was before the apex court since CBI in April informed the bench that the preliminary investigation has disclosed commission of serious offences against Deshmukh in the corruption case. The senior counsel referred to recent media reports that claimed a clean chit to Deskhmukh in this case.

The bench, however, asked Sibal if media reports alone could be relied upon by the court to entertain a petition. It dismissed Deshmukh’s petition, asking him to approach a court of competent jurisdiction.

During the hearing, Sibal also complained that the court, while refusing to entertain Deshmukh’s petition against CBI’s preliminary investigation in April, cited former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh’s allegations but the senior police officer was now absconding.

“It is unfortunate that people occupying important positions show no confidence in the system,” retorted the bench.

Deshmukh has been in jail since November 2 after he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), almost six months after the agency first registered a case against him for obtaining illegal gratification from bar owners in Mumbai when the minister was in office.

In his petition before the Supreme Court, Deshmukh also asked for constitution of a special investigation team (SIT) for a “fair and independent” probe into corruption and bribery charges against him.

