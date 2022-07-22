Supreme Court's direction to Centre on security cover for Mukesh Ambani, family

The Supreme Court on Friday allowed the Centre to continue with the security cover for industrialist Mukesh Ambani and his family members in Mumbai. The order by the Supreme Court bench -- headed by Chief Justice of India NV Ramana -- came in response to the Centre's appeal challenging the Tripura High Court's direction on a PIL.

On June 29, a vacation bench had stayed the orders of the Tripura High Court on a PIL challenging the grant of security cover to the industrialist and his family members in Mumbai, reported news agency PTI.

Arguing on behalf of the Centre, solicitor general Tushar Mehta had said the petitioner in Tripura has nothing to do with the security of individuals provided in Mumbai.

The Tripura High Court on a PIL filed by one Bikash Saha passed two interim orders on May 31 and June 21 and directed the Central government to place the original file maintained by the ministry of home affairs (MHA) regarding threat perception and assessment report of Ambani, his wife and children based on which security has been granted to them.

Ambani, according to reports, has Z+ security - the highest category of security cover provided by the ministry of home affairs, based on the level of threat perception. His wife Nita Ambani has a paid Y+ security. Under the Z+ security, the country's richest man gets round-the-clock protection as 50-55 armed commandos from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) guard him.

(With PTI inputs)

