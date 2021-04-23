Hearing in SC's suo moto cognisance case on Covid-19 deferred to April 27

The Supreme Court on Friday deferred the hearing into a suo moto congnisance case on the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) crisis to April 27. The top court will on Tuesday also examine the judicial power of High Courts to declare lockdowns in view of the pandemic and issues related to oxygen supply, drug supply and vaccine policy.

Hearing the case, a three-judge bench of the Court, headed by CJI SA Bobde, criticised senior advocates for suggesting that the apex court had restrained high courts from hearing petitions on Covid-19 management.

Meanwhile, a day after senior advocate Harish Salve was appointed as an amicus curiae in the matter, he recused in the wake of comments regarding a 'conflict of interest' resulting from his relationship with the CJI.

Accepting his decision to recuse, the CJI said, "I did not know our Bar is divided among industries we appear for. Please allow me to recuse with all humility. I appeared for Vedanta since I was informed ten minutes before mentioning...I don't want any side show. The language of the narrative now is very different."

On Thursday, the CJI said that at least six High Courts are considering cases related to pandemic management. "We as a court wish to take suo motu cognizance of certain issues. We find that there are 6 High Courts -Delhi, Bombay, Sikkim, Madhya Pradesh, Calcutta and Allahabad-. They are exercising jurisdiction in best interest. We appreciate that. But it is creating confusion and diversion of resources", CJI Bobde told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.



