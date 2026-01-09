Supreme Court seeks details over 23-year delay in dowry death case before Rajasthan HC

The Supreme Court on Thursday sought details from the Rajasthan High Court on the prolonged pendency of a dowry death case that has remained unresolved for over 23 years, while directing all high courts in the country to furnish similar information in serious criminal cases. Taking a serious view, the Supreme Court listed the matter for hearing next week, signalling that it would closely monitor the issue. (PTI)

The bench of justices JB Pardiwala and KV Vishwanathan, hearing a plea filed by Vijay Kumar and others (accused persons), took serious note of the extraordinary delay in disposing of a criminal revision petition before the Rajasthan high court, during which the trial proceedings in the dowry death case were stayed.

Additional advocate general of Rajasthan Shiv Mangal Sharma said, “The matter arose during the hearing of a Special Leave Petition filed by the accused persons, highlighting that a criminal revision petition filed in 2003 against the framing of charges had remained pending for nearly two decades, which was dismissed in 2025.”

“The accused challenged that order, on which the Supreme Court, on one hand, dismissed the SLP, however, took cognisance of various facts of the case by which, effectively, the pendency of the matter stalled the trial in a case involving serious offences under Sections 498A, 304-B and 406 of the IPC,” he added.

During the proceedings, the Court sought an explanation on what steps the State had taken over the past two decades to ensure listing and hearing of the revision petition, despite a stay operating in such a grave criminal matter.

Sharma said, “The Court further directed the Registrar General of the Rajasthan High Court to submit details regarding how many times the revision petition was listed, whether it appeared on the cause list, and on how many occasions it was not taken up for hearing despite being on the board.”

He further said, “In a significant and far-reaching direction, the Supreme Court also ordered the Registrar Generals of all High Courts across the country to collect and furnish information regarding cases involving serious offences such as murder, rape, dowry death and similar crimes, where trial proceedings have been stayed by higher courts and matters have remained pending for long durations, underscoring systemic concerns over prolonged trial stays.”

The case pertains to the death of Deepa, who was married in November 2000 and died at her matrimonial home on December 31, 2001. Initial inquest and post-mortem reports recorded no visible injuries, with medical opinion reserved pending forensic examination.

The forensic report later tested negative for poison, and the Medical Board concluded that no abnormal cause of death could be established. Nevertheless, an FIR was registered in January 2002 alleging dowry harassment and poisoning. Charges were framed in November 2002, and a criminal revision petition filed in 2003 led to a stay of trial proceedings that lasted nearly 23 years.

The Supreme Court observed that indefinite stays in trials involving heinous offences weaken the criminal justice system and therefore warrant strict judicial scrutiny.

“The matter will now be taken up next week after receipt of records and responses. The Court also allowed the counsel for the accused to remain present on the next date to assist the court,” said the AAG.