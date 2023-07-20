Deaths do not reflect a good picture of Project Cheetah: Supreme Court

Eight cheetah deaths within a year of the translocation of the big cats from Africa do not reflect a good picture of Project Cheetah, the Supreme Court said on Thursday while seeking a response from the government on the causes of the fatalities and the steps being taken to prevent the fall in their numbers.

The court asked why the government has to make it a prestige issue. (ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A bench of justices BR Gavai, JB Pardiwala, and Prashant Kumar Mishra asked why the government has to make it a prestige issue. “Instead of having them [cheetahs] in one place, why cannot you create one or more habitats for them, irrespective of whatever state or whatever government they are under,” said the bench while hearing a public interest litigation (PIL). “...40% of the deaths occurring within a year do not reflect a good picture.”

Twenty cheetahs were translocated to Madhya Pradesh’s Kuno National Park in two batches from Namibia and South Africa in September last year and February 2023 under the project decades after the species was declared extinct from the country in 1952. Three of the 10 of them released into the wild have died along with two of the remaining captive-bred and three of the four cubs born in India. Kuno now has 16 cheetahs, including a cub.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Wildlife expert MK Ranjitsinh-led committee, which is assisting the court, has pointed out that none of the members of the government-appointed task force have cheetah experts. The committee moved the court for an urgent hearing following two cheetah deaths last week.

Additional solicitor general Aishwarya Bhatti, who appeared for the government, told the court that authorities at the highest level have taken cognisance of these deaths. “After all, this is a prestigious project for the country.” She added the deaths are not alarming. “Up to 50% of deaths were anticipated within the first year of the project.”

The bench asked Bhatti what was the problem. “We want to know. Prima facie it appears our conditions do not suit them. They reportedly suffered from respiratory problems. One was detected with kidney ailment.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bhatti said many factors contributed to the deaths. On alternate habitats, she said this aspect has been looked into. “It is not about politics, but there are problems in making arrangements in other states.” She said six tigers died after relocation to a national park in Rajasthan.

Senior advocate Prashanto Chandra Sen, who appeared for the Ranjitsinh-led committee, showed letters from South African experts, who are part of the government’s committee on cheetahs, giving suggestions that were not considered. Sen said experts have called for immediate steps. “But they are not being consulted.” The court allowed Sen to present the recommendations to the court.

Bhatti told the court that Sen gave suggestions in June. She added if there are any fresh suggestions, they can also be considered.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On May 18, the court called cheetah deaths a cause for concern and gave time to the Union government to propose steps for mitigation by July. On Thursday, it gave it more time and posted the matter for hearing on August 1.

In May, the court said it was not saying that deaths happened because of neglect but was only expressing its concern over them. Bhatti then informed the court that Kuno could sustain up to 21 cheetahs. She added it was the first among the sites being developed for introducing cheetahs in the wild.

Bhati said there are no cheetah experts in India since the species went extinct. She said officers were sent to Namibia, South Africa, and Tanzania to get a first-hand experience in the management of cheetahs and other wildlife for the successful implementation of Project Cheetah.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In March, the government filed an application that it no longer required the assistance of the Ranjitsinh-led committee. It urged the court to allow the National Tiger Conservation Authority to proceed with the work on Project Cheetah by taking the help of the expert committee as and when needed.