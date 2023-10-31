Supreme Court seeks response from Delhi, adjoining states on steps to curb air pollution

Supreme Court on Tuesday sought response from the governments of Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan on steps taken to control crop burning and subsequent impacts of air pollution in the national capital. The chief secretaries of the states were directed to file affidavits within a week mentioning their response on the issue before the apex court take up the case for further hearing on November 7.

The Supreme Court(HT_PRINT)

The three-judge bench headed by Justice SK Kaul said crop burning is one of the main reasons for air pollution in Delhi.

The top court had earlier asked for a similar report from the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on steps taken to curb air pollution in and around the national capital ahead of the winter season.

Delhi-NCR has been reeling under ‘poor’ to ‘very poor’ air quality, forcing its citizens to breath polluted air which expose them to several pulmonary among other diseases.

A plea was moved earlier seeking the Supreme Court's intervention to direct states regarding steps taken to check the air pollution through various ways including installation of smog towers, plantation drives, and affordable public transport, and also appoint a high-level committee under the chairmanship of a retired Supreme Court judge to tackle the air pollution crisis due to stubble burning.

“That said situation is directly against the Right to Life (Article 21) of people at large. It is also the responsibility of petitioner under fundamental duties (Article 51A) to file this petition so as to guide the country in a positive framework and prevent the citizens from becoming sick when the due course is available,” the petitioner said in its plea.

