Delhi records “very poor” air quality on Tuesday, for the fourth day in a row

New Delhi: The capital woke up to “very poor” air quality on Tuesday, for the fourth day in a row. Forecasts show that Delhi’s air will remain in the “very poor” category until November 2. Commuters out on a smoggy morning amid rising air pollution on Kartavya Path in New Delhi on October 27 (Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)

The average AQI for Delhi was 350 (very poor) at 9 am this morning. In comparison, it was 347 (very poor) at 4 pm on Monday. It was 325 (very poor) a day earlier.

According to data released by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPVB), Anand Vihar had an AQI of 393 at 9 am. Meanwhile, ITO recorded an AQI of 332, Sirifort saw an AQI of 351 while Wazirpur had an AQI of 394 and the Indira Gandhi Airport had an AQI of 327.

The air quality and weather bulletin by the Early Warning System (EWS) for Delhi stated that the air quality is likely to remain in the very poor to poor category over the next six days. It added that predominant winds were from Northeast/Southeast directions with wind speed 04-08 kmph during daytime.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered “good”, 51-100 “satisfactory”, 101-200 “moderate”, 201-300 “poor”, 301-400 “very poor” and 401-500 “severe”. Residents took to social media platform ‘X’ to voice their pollution concerns, with one saying, “It’s hard to breathe, one can feel the pollutants.”

On Saturday, the AQI was recorded at 304, 261 on Friday, 256 on Thursday, 243 on Wednesday and 220 on Tuesday, data from the CPCB showed. The minimum temperature on Tuesday was recorded at 17.3 degree Celsius on Tuesday, a degree above the normal. The southeasterly wind raised Delhi’s minimum temperature slightly. The minimum temperature was recorded at 16.2 degrees Celsius a day earlier.

