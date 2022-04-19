Supreme Court seeks status of benefits given to migrant workers

The Supreme Court has sought compliance reports within four weeks from the Centre and states on what actions have been taken to comply with its June 2021 order to provide food and social security to migrant workers.

“By a detailed order of June 29, 2021, various directions were issued by this court. The Union of India and concerned state governments are directed to submit a compliance report within four weeks on what further actions have been taken to comply with the aforesaid directions,” a bench of justices MR Shah and BV Nagarathna said on Monday.

The court issued the directions on an application moved by three civil rights activists – Harsh Mander, Anjali Bhardwaj and Jagdeep Chhokar – in January this year, alleging non-compliance of the orders by the top court last year.

The court’s judgment on June 29, 2021, in a suo motu case concerning the plight of migrant workers amid the Covid -19 pandemic, directed the Centre and states to provide dry ration and set up community kitchens for migrant workers. It also directed the Union government to launch a central portal to register the migrant workers and ensure states implement the Centre’s “One Nation One Ration Card” by July 31, 2021.

Appearing for the petitioners, advocate Prashant Bhushan said the purpose of filing the application was to ensure that the orders of the top court are carried out and to hold officers of Centre and states accountable where there is non-compliance.

The central government is committed to take care of the interests of migrant labourers, solicitor general Tushar Mehta said.