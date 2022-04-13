Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Supreme Court seeks status report in Haridwar hate speech case from state
india news

Supreme Court seeks status report in Haridwar hate speech case from state

Haridwar hate speech row is linked to the Dharam Sansad events i held in the state in December. 
The Supreme Court has sought the status report in the Uttakhand hate speech case.   (HT Photo)
Published on Apr 13, 2022 12:26 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Reported by Abraham Thomas | Edited by Swati Bhasin

The Supreme Court has sought a status report from the Uttarakhand government in the Haridwar hate speech case. The hate speech row is linked to the Dharam Sansad events held in the state in December. The top court gave the state government time till next Friday to file its response to a petition against the event. After notice was issued on the petition - filed by journalist Qurban Ali and a senior advocate Anjana Prakash in January - the Uttarakhand government sought more time to file a response.

The state informed that out of four FIRs (first information reports) related to the event in three cases' chargesheets have been filed. The court has directed the state to file a status report by the next date.

The petitioners informed the court that the next event on Dharam Sansad is scheduled to be held in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday. They filed an application to make Himachal Pradesh a party to the case.

The court has given the liberty to the petitioners to intimate the collector and superintendent of police of the area about the event.

The speeches made at the three-day Dharma Sansad - held between December 17 and 19 in Haridwar - had sparked huge outrage after several videos of leaders at the religious congregation emerged on social media.

RELATED STORIES

The police had an FIR that named several Hindu leaders for allegedly making hate speeches.

Days after the event, five former chiefs of staff of the armed forces and more than 100 prominent citizens wrote a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Justice NV Ramana, criticising the comments.

One of the seers at the event could be allegedly seen passing objectionable statements against former PM Manmohan Singh. He cited a statement made by Singh in Parliament, which however, could not be heard in the video.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
haridwar uttarakhand hate speech
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP