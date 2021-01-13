Supreme Court stays FIRs against Bengal BJP leader Kabir Bose

The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed proceedings in two criminal cases lodged against West Bengal Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson Kabir Shankar Bose after the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) told the top court in a sealed cover report that Bose, a CISF protectee, was not present at the incident spot on December 6 last year, where he had allegedly beaten and molested workers of the Trinamool Congress.

The protection offered to Bose, comes almost a month after the top court had extended protective cover to senior BJP leaders Arjun Singh, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Mukul Roy and two others by ordering no coercive action to be taken in any of the criminal cases lodged against them in the state of West Bengal.

Appearing for Bose, senior advocateMahesh Jet hmalani had maintained that the criminal cases were based on false charges leveled against Bose at the behest of his father-in-law Kalyan Banerjee, a senior leader and Member of Parliament belonging to the Trinamool Congress. It was at Jethmalani’s insistence that the court had sought the Special Incident Report prepared by CISF’s Special Security Group that protects his client.

On Wednesday, the bench of Justices SK Kaul, Dinesh Maheshwari and Hrishikesh Roy went through the contents of the CISF report submitted in the sealed cover. The bench then issued a notice on Bose’s petition to the West Bengal government and state police. In the meantime, it added, “Proceedings in pursuance to FIR bearing Nos. 400 of 2020 under Sections 341/323/325/326/307/354/504/506/34 IPC and 401 of 2020 under Sections 341/325/354A/34 IPC both dated December 7, 2020 registered with Serampore police station shall remain stayed.”

In his petition, Bose stated that TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee was seeking his arrest after he filed for annulment of marriage with Banerjee’s daughter in 2015 and joined BJP. On December 6, Bose’s car was attacked and he was unlawfully restrained from moving out of his house. The FIRs alleged that Bose had caused injuries to the Trinamool workers and allegedly molested a woman. Bose claimed that he was not present in the area where the incident was said to have occurred. The Court was convinced on this count after it saw the “movement register” produced by CISF which maintains log of all protectees.

On December 18 last year, the bench issued a notice on Bose’s petition and directed the CISF’s Special Security Group to submit the Special Incident Report in a sealed cover.