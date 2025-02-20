Supreme Court stays Lokpal order on probing high court judges: ‘Disturbing’

The Supreme Court on Thursday stayed the order of Lokpal that said it has jurisdiction to probe high court judges. Supreme Court of India(PTI)

Terming the development “disturbing”, the apex court also issued notice to the Centre, the Lokpal office, and the complainant before the anti-corruption ombudsman.

What is the case?

According to a PTI report, the Lokpal passed the order on two complaints filed against a sitting additional judge of the high court, alleging that he influenced an additional district judge in the state, and a judge of the same high court who had to deal with the suit filed against the complainant by a private company, to favour that company.

It has been alleged that the private company was earlier a client of the named high court Judge, while he was practising as an advocate at the Bar.

ALSO READ: ‘Failure of marriage not end of life’, Supreme Court tell young couple

In its order, the Lokpal had directed that subject complaints and relevant materials received in the registry in these two matters be forwarded to the office of the Chief Justice of India for his kind consideration.

"Awaiting the guidance of the Chief Justice of India, consideration of these complaints, for the time being, is deferred until four weeks from today, keeping in mind the statutory time frame to dispose of the complaint in terms of Section 20 (4) of the Act of 2013.

"We make it amply clear that by this order we have decided a singular issue finally -- as to whether the judges of the high court established by an Act of Parliament come within the ambit of Section 14 of the Act of 2013, in the affirmative. No more and no less. In that, we have not looked into or examined the merits of the allegations at all," PTI quoted the Lokpal bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar as saying on January 27.