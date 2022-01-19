Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
SC to consider hearing PIL against EVMs, lawyer wants ballot papers back for state polls

The petition was filed in the top court by a lawyer in his personal capacity challenging a provision of the Representation of People Act that had led to the introduction of EVMS.
Published on Jan 19, 2022 05:41 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to consider hearing an application challenging the Constitutional validity of the usage of electronic voting machines (EVMs) in place of ballot papers for elections across the country.

A petition was filed in the top court by a lawyer in his personal capacity challenging a provision of the Representation of People Act that had led to the introduction of EVMS.

A bench, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) NV Ramana, heard the submissions of lawyer M L Sharma, that the public interest litigation (PIL) required hearing in view of upcoming assembly elections in the five states of Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Punjab, Manipur and Uttarakhand. The lawyer further demanded that the elections be held through ballot papers.

“We will see it... I may list it before some other bench as well,” the CJI was quoted as saying.

According to a PTI report, Sharma said Section 61A of the Representation of People Act, which permitted the use of EVMs, was not passed by Parliament and, hence, cannot be imposed.

“I have filed the petition which is supported with the evidence on the record. A judicial note can be taken note of the case...let the election be held through ballot papers,” the lawyer said.

The plea, which made the Union Law ministry a party, sought declaration of the provision as “void, illegal and unconstitutional” as there was no provision of EVM.

The upcoming assembly polls are scheduled to be held between February 10 and March 10.

(With inputs from agencies)

