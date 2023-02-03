Home / India News / Supreme Court to get five new judges, centre tells top court bench

Updated on Feb 03, 2023

Supreme Court collegium news: On Tuesday the top court had recommended two more names - Justice Rajesh Bindal (Allahabad HC chief justice) and Aravind Kumar (Gujarat HC chief justice).

New Delhi, Jan 10 (ANI): A view of the Supreme Court building, the apex judicial body of India, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI Photo)
HT News Desk

The Supreme Court will soon get five new judges, the government said Friday, with the Attorney General noting that the five names - three high court chief justices and two high court judges - may be cleared as early as Sunday.

The three chief justices recommended for elevation to the Supreme Court are Justice Pankaj Mithal from the Rajasthan High Court, Justice Sanjay Karol of the Patna High Court and Justice PV Sanjay Kumar from the Manipur High Court.

The two judges are Ahsanuddin Amanullah of the Patna High Court and Manoj Misra of the Allahabad High Court.

All five names were recommended on December 13 and, once they take oath as judges, the working strength of the top court will go up to 32.

The sanctioned strength is 34, including the chief justice.

On Tuesday the collegium recommended two more names - Justice Rajesh Bindal, the chief justice of the Allahabad High Court and Aravind Kumar, the chief justice of the Gujarat High Court.

While recommending their names, the collegium told the Law Ministry the names recommended in December 'shall have precedence'. "Therefore, the appointment of five judges recommended on December 13... should be notified separately and earlier..."

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

