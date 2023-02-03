Supreme Court to get five new judges, centre tells top court bench

The Supreme Court will soon get five new judges, the government said Friday, with the Attorney General noting that the five names - three high court chief justices and two high court judges - may be cleared as early as Sunday.

The three chief justices recommended for elevation to the Supreme Court are Justice Pankaj Mithal from the Rajasthan High Court, Justice Sanjay Karol of the Patna High Court and Justice PV Sanjay Kumar from the Manipur High Court.

The two judges are Ahsanuddin Amanullah of the Patna High Court and Manoj Misra of the Allahabad High Court.

All five names were recommended on December 13 and, once they take oath as judges, the working strength of the top court will go up to 32.

The sanctioned strength is 34, including the chief justice.

On Tuesday the collegium recommended two more names - Justice Rajesh Bindal, the chief justice of the Allahabad High Court and Aravind Kumar, the chief justice of the Gujarat High Court.

While recommending their names, the collegium told the Law Ministry the names recommended in December 'shall have precedence'. "Therefore, the appointment of five judges recommended on December 13... should be notified separately and earlier..."

