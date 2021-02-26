Supreme Court to hear contempt plea on tigress Avni killing today
The Supreme Court on Friday will take up a contempt petition filed by a wildlife enthusiast seeking contempt of court proceedings against officials of Maharashtra government over the manner of killing tigress Avni in November 2018.
Earlier this month, the top court had issued notices on the contempt petition filed by one Sangeeta Dogra. The petition claimed that Maharashtra government officials violated the SC order to declare no reward for killing the man-eater tigress Avni.
A three-judge bench headed by CJI SA Bobde will take up the petition on Friday. Maharashtra government officials are expected to appear in person through videoconferencing.
The court had issued contempt notices to principal secretary, Maharashtra, Vikas Kharge, principal chief conservator forests (Nagpur), deputy conservator of forests, Pandharkawada district, and member secretary, National Tiger Conservation Authority.
Raising questions over the procedure followed in shooting down the tigress, Dogra pointed out that the big cat’s post-mortem report revealed that she was not a man-eater.
Also Read | Juvenile convict to be let off with fine in 22-years old murder case
Dogra stated in her petition that on September 11, 2018, the Supreme Court while permitting Avni (T-1) to be shot down, had said, “The efforts to tranquillise and capture T-1 tigress will be continued and if unsuccessful, it shall be eliminated by shooting to avoid any further loss of human life. The chief conservator of forests, Yavatmal, is authorised to carry out the above order. He shall not declare any prize or any similar incentive for the responsible person.”
Despite the clear instruction by the court, Dogra pointed out that within days after the killing, the villagers arranged a felicitation function on November 14, 2018, and presented a silver statue of tigress along with a cash reward to the shooter involved in the killing.
“First, we need to examine your plea that the dead tigress was not a man-eater. Second, they (contemnors) flouted our order that they shall not celebrate or reward anyone for killing the tigress. We will issue notice as our order is clearly violated,” said the bench, also comprising Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, on the previous date of hearing.
Dogra claimed that the post-mortem report did not indicate presence of nail, hair or teeth of human beings in the stomach. According to her, if the dead tigress was a man-eater, the presence of hair, nail of humans will remain for about six months. The bench asked Dogra to submit proof to this effect and adjourned the matter after two weeks.
The tigress had allegedly killed at least 13 villagers in Maharashtra’s Pandharkawda and Ralegoan regions of Yavatmal district for over one-and-a-half years. The six-year-old tigress was shot dead after a massive hunt, and her two cubs relocated.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India’s active Covid-19 cases climb to 155,986; tally over 11.06 million
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Supreme Court to hear contempt plea on tigress Avni killing today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2 years of Balakot: Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah lead tributes to Indian Air Force
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India, Pakistan armies announce ceasefire: All you need to know
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
UK court clears Nirav Modi’s extradition: All you need to know about case, what follows
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nirav Modi’s extradition: CBI, ED submitted over 40,000 docs to prove conspiracy
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IAF strengthened capabilities after Balakot, deployed new acquisitions in Ladakh
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Early onset of summer in NW India despite La Nina’s cooling effect?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT | Congress asks DMK for 54 seats in assembly polls
- Here are today’s top news, analysis, and opinion. Know all about the latest news and other news updates from Hindustan Times.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Transport, trade unions call for ‘Bharat Bandh’; farmers' unions to join
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bank holidays in March 2021: Banks to remain closed for 11 days, check dates her
- However, bank holidays are not observed by all states and it may vary as per the specific state or region. Only gazetted holidays are observed by banks all over the country.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Juvenile convict to be let off with fine in 22-years old murder case
- The question before the Supreme Court was whether the accused should be tried as a juvenile as under the Juvenile Justice Act, 1986 as it then prevailed when the crime was committed as those under 16 years were termed juvenile under the act.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nirav Modi's extradition to India cleared: What next
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Co-accused in Nodeep Kaur case has multiple injuries: Medical report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
S Jaishankar, China counterpart review disengagement at LAC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox