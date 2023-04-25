SC to hear wrestlers plea for sexual harassment case against WFI chief on Friday

The Supreme Court will on Friday hear the plea of top wrestlers for the registration of a case in connection with their sexual harassment complaints against the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Member of Parliament (MP) Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Calling the allegations “serious”, the court issued a notice to the Delhi Police. The wrestlers addressing a press conference during their protest against the Wrestling Federation of India in New Delhi. (Hindustan Times)

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal mentioned the petition and said the wrestlers have been sitting on a protest. “...the police are not acting. Look at the allegations. ...Even police personnel can be prosecuted for not registering an FIR [first information report].”

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dhananjaya Y Chandrachud said: “There are serious allegations contained in the petition at [the] behest of wrestlers who have represented India with regard to sexual harassment. Issue notice, returnable on Friday.”

Top wrestlers, including Olympic medallists and a minor, petitioned the court on Monday for registration of a case against Singh, turning down the sports ministry’s call for negotiations.

They moved the court after their repeated attempts to convince Delhi Police to register an FIR on their April 21 complaint did not yield results.

The wrestlers on Monday mentioned their plea through senior advocate Narendra Hooda before a bench headed by the CJI for an urgent hearing. As the petition was not cleared for mentioning, the CJI asked Hooda to mention it before him on Tuesday after complying with the standard procedure.

The petitioners, led by wrestler Vinesh Phogat, told the court they do not expect justice from the government or the police as Singh is a ruling party MP. The petition has made the Delhi police chief and SHO of Connaught Place police station respondents while seeking registration of an FIR on the complaints that stretch from 2012 till last year.

Addressing a press conference on the second day of their sit-in protest on Monday, the wrestlers urged all political parties and khap panchayats to support them. In January, they appealed for keeping the protests apolitical.

The Union sports ministry issued an order on Monday directing the Indian Olympic Association to form a transitory or ad hoc committee to run the WFI and also prepare for fresh elections. It annulled the federation’s earlier announcement that it would elect its new office-bearers on May 7. Singh has completed three four-year terms. He is ineligible to seek re-election as WFI president.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON