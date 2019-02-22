Supreme Court to hear plea to review Rafale verdict on Tuesday

The Supreme Court has listed the plea that sought a review its verdict rejecting the demand for a probe into the Rafale fighter jet deal on February 26, according to news agency ANI.

The Supreme Court had earlier refused to order a probe on the deal to procure 36 Rafale jets from France at a cost of Rs 59,000 crore, saying there was “no occasion to doubt” the decision-making process of the Centre.

The fresh application for perjury accuses central government employees of giving false evidence.

Referring to the CAG’s audit of the deal, the plea mentions that there had been no CAG report at the time of the verdict. The government misled the court into relying on a non-existent fact/report as the basis of its observation on pricing in the judgement, it alleged.

That the information came to public domain after the court’s judgement shows that the government ‘misled’ the court on various counts and the basis of the judgement of the court is more than one untruth submitted by the government and suppression of pertinent information, the petition said.

Opposition Congress has been relentlessly attacking the Narendra Modi government, accusing it and businessman Anil Ambani of corruption in the deal. Both the government and Ambani have denied the allegations.

On allegations of that Ambani’s inexperienced Reliance Defence was favoured over state-run aircraft maker HAL, the court had said it found no reason for interference in the choice of offset partner.

It also did not find any material to show commercial favouritism or that due process was not followed.

First Published: Feb 22, 2019 21:12 IST