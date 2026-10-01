‘Better to disband UP Police': SC pulls up cops after accused caught on spot marked ‘unknown’ in FIR

The Supreme Court on Wednesday pulled up the Uttar Pradesh police for not recording the name of the accused caught on the spot in an FIR observing that with such conduct, the people will not trust the police and the court will be forced to direct the Central Bureau of Investigation to take over all criminal cases in the state.

The court summoned the police officer concerned to court on the next hearing seeking an explanation over such “cover-up”. (PTI) (Representative Image)

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“How will people trust you if this is how you proceed with matters. In everything you seem to have an agenda,” a bench of justices Sanjay Kumar and Sanjeev Sachdeva asked the state after being confronted with a case where a woman appeared in person and complained that the accused, who was riding a motorcycle was caught by her in a crime and handed over to the police. Yet, the FIR mentioned “unknown” in the accused column.

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{{^usCountry}} The court summoned the police officer concerned to court on the next hearing seeking an explanation over such “cover-up”. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The court summoned the police officer concerned to court on the next hearing seeking an explanation over such “cover-up”. {{/usCountry}}

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The bench said, “It is better that we disband the UP police and ask the CBI to step into all your investigations. This nonsense has to stop at some point.”

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The petitioner had accused the police of cover up by pointing out that at the time of handing over the accused, she noticed that the bike had no registration plate. Later, during the investigation, a registration number was assigned to the bike. The court remarked, “Toeing the line is one thing but you are bending over backwards.”