...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Suraj Hegde, AICC functionary and Karnataka leader, dies of cardiac arrest at 55

Suraj Hegde, who was the former in-charge of the Indian Youth Congress, was the grandson of former Chief Minister Devaraj Urs.

Updated on: Jun 08, 2026 10:27 am IST
PTI |
Advertisement

AICC secretary and Karnataka government's Guarantee Committee vice chairman Suraj Hegde died late last night, party sources said on Monday.

Suraj Hegde reportedly died at a private hospital here due to cardiac arrest.(X/RahulGandhi)

He was aged about 55 years and died at a private hospital here due to cardiac arrest, sources said.

Hegde, who was the former in-charge of the Indian Youth Congress, was the grandson of former Chief Minister Devaraj Urs.

Chief Minister D K Shivakumar condoled the death of Hegde.

"I am deeply shocked to learn of the sudden demise of my dear colleague Suraj Hegde, who served as AICC functionary, KPCC Vice-President, and Vice-Chairman of the State Guarantee Committee," Shivakumar posted on 'X'.

Also Read| Karnataka minister resigns days after joining Shivakumar's cabinet: 'Can’t work against conscience’

Former CM Siddaramaiah also condoled the death of Hegde.

 
aicc secretary karnataka government
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India. Trending News - Delhi restaurant fire.
Check India news real-time updates, latest news from India on Hindustan Times and more across India. Trending News - Delhi restaurant fire.
Home / India News / Suraj Hegde, AICC functionary and Karnataka leader, dies of cardiac arrest at 55
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.