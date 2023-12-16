Surat airport set to get international tag after Cabinet approves proposal

The Union Cabinet on Friday approved a proposal to declare Surat Airport an international airport, days before Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to inaugurate a new terminal building on Sunday.

surat airport

“Elevating Surat Airport to international status is paramount for enhancing economic growth, attracting foreign investment, and bolstering diplomatic ties… his (Modi’s) strategic move promises to unlock unprecedented economic potential, making Surat a key player in the international aviation landscape,” a press statement said.

Last year, the Union government had approved ₹353 crore for the new terminal building. While the 4-star GRIHA (Green Rating for Integrated Habitat Assessment) rated terminal was built at a cost of ₹160 crore, the remaining sanctioned amount will be used to build an apron (or ramp) and a parallel taxi track at the airport.

The new terminal will increase passenger capacity from 1.75 million to 2.6 million, according to the original revamp plan announced in 2019. It will be capable of handling 1,800 passengers at a time during peak hours, it said.

The new building will have 20 check-in counters, five aerobridges, 13 immigration counters and five baggage carousels.

According to the plan, a spacious parking area has also been built at Surat Customs Notified Airport for four-wheelers, taxis, buses, two-wheelers, and a dedicated parking for staff and VIPs.

Rickshaws have also been given a designated space in the new parking lot, enhancing accessibility and convenience for commuters.

In a statement, Air India Express said it would be the first and the only airline to offer international flights from Surat.

“On December 17, 2023, the airline will fly from Surat to Dubai. The flight will depart from Surat at 11:40am and land in Dubai at 1:30pm. It will then depart from Dubai by 2:30pm and land in Surat at 7pm,” the statement issued on December 14 stated.

