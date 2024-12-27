Menu Explore
Surat man stabs to death wife, son; attacks parents too before suicide attempt

ByHT Correspondent
Dec 27, 2024 10:21 PM IST

Police said the man and his parents were admitted to a Surat hospital by neighbours and are in critical condition

A 35-year-old man in Surat allegedly killed his wife and 4-year-old son, stabbed his parents, and attempted to end his life on Friday, police said.

Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The man and his parents are in critical condition at a city hospital. His wife, 30, and their son were found dead in their eighth-floor flat at Surya Towers in the Sarthana area.

Police said that the accused used a kitchen knife to slit the throat of his wife and son while they were asleep. He then attacked his father, 55, and mother, 53.

When his mother managed to run outside and scream for help, he attempted to slit his wrist with the same knife. The neighbours rushed all three to the hospital.

Police said the man runs an online business.

For now, a police officer said the incident appeared linked to a heated argument that the man had with a cousin during the funeral of his uncle with whom the family had strained relations. He was told not to return, the officer said.

She added that his mother told the police that while attacking the family, her son repeatedly said that he now had no one left in the world.

