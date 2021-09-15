Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Surge in Covid cases because of contact tracing, testing: Mizoram govt

By Utpal Parashar
UPDATED ON SEP 15, 2021 04:20 PM IST
Mizoram recorded 1,502 new Covid cases on Tuesday, its highest single day figure since the pandemic started last year.

It was not a rare occurrence in the northeastern state which is witnessing over 1,000 new cases daily for the past few days. On Wednesday morning, 1,185 new cases were detected.

The state with a population of 1.1 million (2011 census) has recorded over 74,000 cases till date with more than 64,000 recoveries. While 246 persons have died due to Covid, Mizoram have more than 13,500 active cases at present.

“It’s true the numbers are high, but that has happened because we are very meticulous in contact tracing. While in some states, people who came in contact with an infected person are not traced and tested, we do that routinely in Mizoram,” R Lalramnghaka, special secretary (health) said.

Since September 1, Mizoram has recorded 14,949 new cases at the rate of nearly 1,000 cases daily. The test positivity rate hovered between 9% and 21% during the same period. On Tuesday, the positivity rate was 16.39%--it dropped to 12.65% on Wednesday morning.

“Community spread of the disease in Mizoram has happened and the high number of cases is testing the state’s health infrastructure. While most positive cases with mild symptoms are in home isolation, those with severe complications and co-morbidities have been admitted in hospitals,” Lalramnghaka said.

Meanwhile, Mizoram crossed 1 million vaccination doses on Wednesday afternoon. Till 3pm on Wednesday, the state had administered 1,009,134 doses (680,974 first doses and 328,160 second dose).

“Our vaccination figures are impressive, but that hasn’t helped much in reducing new cases. We also had a long period of strict lockdown, which has been relaxed partially now with some restrictions. Instead of re-imposing lockdown, we need to convince public to adopt safety measures,” said Lalramnghaka.

