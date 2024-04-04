 Surjewala hits back after BJP shares video of ‘lick’ remark on Hema Malini: ‘IT cell diverting people's attention’ | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Surjewala hits back after BJP shares video of ‘lick’ remark on Hema Malini: ‘IT cell diverting people's attention’

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Apr 04, 2024 11:04 AM IST

Congress's Randeep Surjewala said that the BJP's IT cell had ‘distorted’ the video and people should watch the full clip instead.

After the BJP shared a video of Randeep Singh Surjewala making a ‘vile, sexist, and misogynistic’ remark on the party's MP from Mathura, actor Hema Malini, the Congress leader hit back on Thursday, accusing the ruling party's IT cell of ‘distorting’ the clip, and uploading selective bits from it.

Congress leader Randeep Surjewala (HT File)
Congress leader Randeep Surjewala (HT File)

Click here for election live updates

The BJP was trying to divert attention from the Modi government's ‘anti-people’ policies and its goal to ‘finish off’ the Constitution of India, he also alleged.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“Watch the full clip. What I said was that we have great respect for Hema Malini ji, who is married to Dharmendra ji, and, therefore, is our daughter-in-law,” Surjewala wrote. He further asked why these ‘BJP pawns’ never questioned prime minister Narendra Modi for his comments on Congress's women leaders.

“All I said was that in public life, everyone (public representatives) must be accountable to the people…be it (Haryana CM) Nayab Singh Saini, or (former CM) Manohar Lal Khattar, or myself. I did not intend to insult Hema Malini ji, or offend anyone. The BJP itself is anti-women, and spreads lies conveniently,” the Congress leader posted.

His statement on Malini, a two-term Mathura MP who has been retained by the saffron party from this Uttar Pradesh constituency, came days after the Election Commission of India (ECI) censured Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate and BJP MP Dilip Ghosh for their ‘derogatory’ comments on women. While Shrinate was censured for a post from her Instagram handle on actor Kangana Ranaut, who will contest on a BJP ticket from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, Ghosh faced the poll panel's action for his remark on West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee.

What was Surjewala's remark?

In the video shared by the BJP on social media, Surjewala is seen saying, “Why people elect their MLAs/MPs? So that they (MLAs/MPs) can raise the public's voice. It's not like Hema Malini, who was elected to lick.”

“Who thinks of women as something to lick? That is the most disgusting description someone can come up with. Just the other day, Surjewala’s colleague was asking ‘rate’ of another BJP woman leader, and now this,” Amit Malviya, who heads the saffron party's IT cell, wrote on X (formerly Twitter), referring to the ‘rate card’ post made from Shrinate's Instagram for Ranaut.

On her part, Shrinate denied the post was made by her, and claimed that this was done by someone with access to her Instagram handle.

 

 

 

 

Unveiling Elections 2024: The Big Picture', a fresh segment in HT's talk show 'The Interview with Kumkum Chadha', where leaders across the political spectrum discuss the upcoming general elections. Watch now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Election 2024, Lok Sabha Section 2024 Live Updates, along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Surjewala hits back after BJP shares video of ‘lick’ remark on Hema Malini: ‘IT cell diverting people's attention’
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On