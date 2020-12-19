e-paper
Surjewala's remark upsets section of Congress letter-writers

Surjewala’s remark upsets section of Congress letter-writers

Some of the dissenters, including Anand Sharma and Prithviraj Chavan, met at Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad’s residence to decide whether to attend Saturday’s meeting with Sonia Gandhi.

india Updated: Dec 19, 2020, 04:08 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala during a press conference in Patna, Bihar.
Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala during a press conference in Patna, Bihar. (Parwaz Khan/HT File Photo )
         

A section of the dissenters in the Congress was upset late Friday over party general secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala’s remarks earlier in the day that there were no issues with rebels after the party kicked off the process of organisational elections, a key demand of the 23 leaders who wrote to Sonia Gandhi in August.

Some of the dissenters, including Anand Sharma and Prithviraj Chavan, met at Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad’s residence to decide whether to attend Saturday’s meeting with Sonia Gandhi.

“If there are no issues, then why have they called us for the meeting. Also, if you want to discuss every other issue under the sun and not deliberate on our key demands for the revival of the party, then what is the purpose of this meeting?” asked one of the dissenters who refused to be named. “We will now have to decide whether to attend tomorrow’s meeting or not,” he added.

