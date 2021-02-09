IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / Survivors recall striking rarity of floods in winter
Rescue operations underway at Tapovan Tunnel, after a glacier broke off in Joshimath causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river, in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (PTI)
Rescue operations underway at Tapovan Tunnel, after a glacier broke off in Joshimath causing a massive flood in the Dhauli Ganga river, in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (PTI)
india news

Survivors recall striking rarity of floods in winter

The first sign of trouble at NTPC Limited’s hydropower project in Tapovan on Sunday morning was a power failure that forced all machines to come to a halt
READ FULL STORY
By shiv sunny, Joshimath
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 05:15 AM IST

The first sign of trouble at NTPC Limited’s hydropower project in Tapovan on Sunday morning was a power failure that forced all machines to come to a halt .

Exactly five minutes later, 27-year-old Manish Kumar, a workman at the site, heard people shout “baadh, baadh (flood, flood)”. Even as he was thinking about the improbability of a flood striking in winters, he noticed something that resembled dense smoke.

Kumar was standing right outside the entrance of a tunnel that would later emerge to be a trap for many of his friends and colleagues.

Without another thought, Kumar sprinted up the unpaved and slushy path that led uphill. He didn’t turn around until he was at a safe spot up the hill. Two others who were right behind him weren’t as lucky.

“Those who turned around to see the situation were washed away. People behind me were shouting for help, but they couldn’t have been helped,” said Kumar on Monday afternoon as he waited in hope for his roommate, Mahendra, to be rescued from the tunnel.

Sunday was supposed to be a holiday for most workers. Many of them would visit the Joshimath market, about 25 km away, to shop, eat , or simply walk around. But there were quite a few who were called in to put in an extra day of work. Kumar and Mahendra were among such workers.

While the workers at the hydropower plants along the stretch of the Dhauli Ganga river, anticipate trouble during the monsoons, they let their guard down in the winter months.

So, when the tragedy struck, none of was prepared.

“There was a group of workers sitting on an excavator and a truck right next to the dam. When the water and debris came gushing down, most were immediately swept away, but two of them managed to escape,” said Harinder Singh, a welder who watched the tragedy unfold from a safe distance on his day off.

“Both of them managed to catch hold of thick cables dangling near them. As the water rose up, the two men climbed higher and swung themselves onto the hill nearby. They both survived,” said Singh.

Then there were a few workers who tried to save themselves by holding each other to form chains.

“There were seven-eight of them holding on to each other. In about 30 seconds, each of them was swept away,” said Manish Pant, who too survived, thanks to his weekly off.

The Tapovan hydropower plant was totally destroyed. Many workers have left for their homes, while others have stayed on hoping to see their friends rescued or to help recover their bodies.

Those working that day included engineers overseeing operations, specialists and casual labourers hired for odd-jobs and to do the heavy lifting.

Downstream up the Tapovan site is Raini village where at least six residents are believed to have died. One of them was 76-year-old Amrita Devi, who was tending to her apple trees along with her grandson and daughter-in-law, Godambari Devi, near a 90-metre0long bridge when the tragedy struck.

“There was a very loud and scary noise. I turned around to see water and debris gushing towards us. It was as if the mountains were crumbling,” Godambari said.

As her 15-year-old son sprinted to safety, Godambari turned towards her mother-in-law to warn her. “I had just stretched out my hand towards her when the strong wind accompanying the flood threw me away. The next moment, I saw my mother-in-law covered by the debris from all sides,” she said.

By the time Godambari regained her senses, there was no sign of the hydropower plant towering above her moments ago. Also missing was the bridge that connected the Niti Valley, near the Indo-China border, to the rest of India. A pillar with a few broken rods at one end of the bridge was all that remained.

Raini village was the first point where the severity of the flash floods was first noticed on Sunday. “Since the river gets very narrow here, the impact was much higher,” said Shobha Rana, the village chief.

Residents of Raini village, which played an important role during the Chipko Movement in 1973, blamed the “ched-chaad” (meddling) with the environment for the tragedy. “When you dig all around and use gunpowder to shake the mountains, this is what happens. No one in these villages was infected by Coronavirus, but a man-made tragedy has left six villagers dead,” said Rajni Bhandari, the Chamoli Zilla Parishad president.

Devaki Devi, a homemaker, blamed the demolition of a Kali temple in the village during the construction of the power project last year for the flash floods. “We’ll have to rebuild the temple.”

While the flow of water to the river has returned to normal, it has completely changed the lay of the land.

“There was a boulder the size of a large truck in the river below,” said Birju Singh, a restaurant owner in Hailang, about 30 km downstream from Tapovan

“I can’t find it today.” .

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
uttarakhand flood ntpc chamoli
app
Close
A nurse fills a syringe with a second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. (Reuters file photo)
A nurse fills a syringe with a second dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine. (Reuters file photo)
india news

LIVE: Manipur adds three new Covid-19 cases, tally nearing 4,400

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 07:47 AM IST
The Union health ministry had said on Monday that 17 states and Union Territories (UTs) did not add any death in the last 24 hours including Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Nagaland, Tripura among others.
READ FULL STORY
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the Budget Session of Parliament in Rajya Sabha, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the Budget Session of Parliament in Rajya Sabha, in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo)
india news

PM Modi's speech offered no solution: Opposition

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 07:01 AM IST
Congress leaders also said that the PM tried to suggest that no one knows the contents of the three laws.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Opposition leaders during the Budget Session of Parliament in Rajya Sabha, in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)
Opposition leaders during the Budget Session of Parliament in Rajya Sabha, in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)
india news

Parliament LIVE: PM Modi likely to reply to Prez address in Lok Sabha tomorrow

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 07:00 AM IST
Since the beginning of the budget session, opposition parties have been hitting out at the Centre regarding the farmers’ protest against the three new farm laws. Farmers have been camping at several border points in Delhi since November last year seeking the removal of these laws.
READ FULL STORY
AITC MP Mahua Moitra speaks in Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo/ LSTV Grab)
AITC MP Mahua Moitra speaks in Lok Sabha during the Budget Session of the Parliament in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo/ LSTV Grab)
india news

TMC MP Mahua Moitra’s remarks cause uproar in Lok Sabha

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 06:55 AM IST
The remarks were later expunged from the house records.
READ FULL STORY
Close
**EDS: VIDEO GRAB** New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the Lok Sabha during ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (LSTV/PTI Photo) (PTI02_08_2021_000301B)(PTI)
**EDS: VIDEO GRAB** New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in the Lok Sabha during ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (LSTV/PTI Photo) (PTI02_08_2021_000301B)(PTI)
india news

Farm stir, Bengal polls dominate Lok Sabha debate on President speech

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 06:50 AM IST
The debate started after protracted backchannel negotiations involving defence minister Rajnath Singh and Opposition leaders.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh speaks in the Lok Sabha during ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (PTI)
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh speaks in the Lok Sabha during ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (PTI)
india news

Lok Sabha begins work as logjam finally ends

By Saubhadra Chatterji, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 06:46 AM IST
Rajnath Singh says tradition of thanking the President should not be broken; Oppn decides to join the House debate
READ FULL STORY
Close
Mr Khan is sitting by a grave, alone. The shrine houses the grave of the aforementioned mystic as well as of other historical figures, famous and obscure, including a Mughal emperor.
Mr Khan is sitting by a grave, alone. The shrine houses the grave of the aforementioned mystic as well as of other historical figures, famous and obscure, including a Mughal emperor.
india news

Delhiwale: Like an ascetic, but with a family

By Mayank Austen Soofi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 06:35 AM IST
  • The daily life of Muhammed Naeem Khan
READ FULL STORY
Close
The mosque site in Dhannipur village near Ayodhya town.(HT Photo)
The mosque site in Dhannipur village near Ayodhya town.(HT Photo)
india news

Allahabad high court dismisses plea against allotment of land for mosque

By Pawan Dixit, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 06:25 AM IST
  • The Uttar Pradesh government allotted the land to the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Waqf Board (UPSCWB) for construction of a mosque in compliance with the Supreme Court’s November 2019 order that allotted the site, where the Babi mosque once stood, to the Hindu claimants.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws, at Ghazipur Border in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021.(PTI)
Farmers during the ongoing protest against the new farm laws, at Ghazipur Border in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021.(PTI)
india news

Farm laws: Elderly protesters recount ’88 stir, stare at a long haul

By Anvit Srivastava, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 06:21 AM IST
The Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border is one of the epicentres of the farmers’ 75-day-old campaign against the agricultural laws they say would erode their bargaining power.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. Last week, the company restored access to 257 profiles it had temporarily blocked after an order from the government, setting up a rare confrontation with the ministry.(REUTERS)
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey. Last week, the company restored access to 257 profiles it had temporarily blocked after an order from the government, setting up a rare confrontation with the ministry.(REUTERS)
india news

Twitter says seeking dialogue with minister, safety of staff key

By Deeksha Bhardwaj, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 06:16 AM IST
  • The government later sent a notice saying Twitter was not in a position to judge the order and that it was an intermediary liable to follow directions as per the law, which could include penal provisions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha during ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (PTI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Lok Sabha during ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (PTI)
india news

PM slams ‘andolanjeevi’ in Rajya Sabha farm laws defence

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 06:05 AM IST
  • At the same time, the PM appealed to agitating farm groups to call off their protests, said all doors for suggestions and improvement remain open, and invited them for continued discussions.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The researchers studied pedestrian infrastructure in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad between October 15 and December 31.(Reuters)
The researchers studied pedestrian infrastructure in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad between October 15 and December 31.(Reuters)
india news

75% pedestrian facilities unsafe, in violation of norms: Study

By Soumya Pillai, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 05:57 AM IST
The survey found that at least 12 traffic refuge islands in central Delhi were beautified with saplings, statues or other installations, leaving little space for pedestrians to wait while the traffic signal was green for the vehicles.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Madras High Court.(HT file)
Madras High Court.(HT file)
india news

Zero tolerance for lawyers who spoil image of profession: Madras High Court

By Divya Chandrababu, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 05:50 AM IST
The court said that stringent action was taken in the past by suspending advocates when the issue was prevalent and it was subsequently brought under control.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A large banner of VK Sasikala at Krishna Priya's residence where she likely to stay after reaching Chennai. (ANI)
A large banner of VK Sasikala at Krishna Priya's residence where she likely to stay after reaching Chennai. (ANI)
india news

Sasikala announces return to Tamil Nadu politics

By Divya Chandrababu, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 05:47 AM IST
Sasikala, who last month finished serving a four-year prison term in Bengaluru after her conviction in a disproportionate assets case and was treated for Covid-19, read aloud from notes she had prepared on a stopover in the Tamil Nadu town of Vaniyambadi.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BJP candidate from Model Town Kapil Mishra along with Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan during a road show before filing the nomination for the upcoming Delhi assembly election on January 21.(Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)
BJP candidate from Model Town Kapil Mishra along with Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan during a road show before filing the nomination for the upcoming Delhi assembly election on January 21.(Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)
india news

Delhi riots: Police seeks report on plea seeking FIR against Kapil Mishra

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 05:44 AM IST
On February 23, 2020, Mishra visited the Jafrabad Metro station and held protests against those who blocked the road (anti-Citizenship Amendment Act, or anti-CAA, demonstrators) that runs underneath the metro station.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP