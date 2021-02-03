Sushant case: SC dismisses plea seeking direction to CBI to submit status report

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a plea seeking direction to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to submit a status report in late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde while dismissing the plea said, "We are not going to entertain this plea, we are dismissing. Go to the High Court where an investigation is going on. Dismiss."

The plea filed by Puneet Dhanda had said the top court around four months back directed the CBI to conduct an enquiry in the case of actor's death but nothing has happened since then.

The PIL filed through advocate Vineet Dhanda said the top court had ordered CBI inquiry into the Sushant Singh Rajput death case on August 19, 2020, and despite lapsing of almost four months, the CBI is yet to conclude its investigation and all the eager family members, fans, well-wishers of the late actor are yet to get a solace regarding the exact reason of his death.

The CBI is not acting responsibly in the present case and there is a delay in the conclusion of the investigation of the case, the plea alleged. "Even in serious offences like murder, the law stipulates filing of charge sheets in ninety days but in the present case the premium investigating agency has failed miserably in their role and the unnecessary delay in the present case is bringing bad name to the administration of justice not only in our country but across the globe," it added.

The petitioner prayed that CBI should be directed to submit a status report in the progress of the investigation regarding Singh's death and also to complete its investigation within a period of two months. He further urged the CBI to submit a copy of the final investigation report before the court.