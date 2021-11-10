Rhea Chakraborty's bank account defreezed after a year, gadgets returned

A special court has ordered the unfreezing of actress Rhea Chakraborty’s bank accounts and the return of her electronic gadgets over a year after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) arrested her in connection with the drug case related to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput‘s death. The NCB also arrested her brother and over two dozen others, including alleged drug peddlers, last year in the same case. The Chakraborty siblings have since been released on bail.

Rajput was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14, 2020. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is separately probing abetment to suicide charges against Rhea Chakraborty. Rajput’s family has accused her of allegedly abetting his suicide.

Rajput’s father, KK Singh, lodged a complaint with the Patna Police against Chakraborty, her parents, and her brother, Showik, last year. The CBI took over the probe in August 2020 on orders of the Supreme Court. Two other agencies—the Enforcement Directorate and NCB — are also investigating different aspects of the case.

In her first application regarding the unfreezing of her bank accounts, Rhea Chakraborty said NCB froze them without any reason and added the action was unjust and caused prejudice to her. She added she needs the bank accounts to pay her taxes, support her lifestyle as well to take care of her younger brother.

Chakraborty‘s lawyer argued the matter will take time for disposal and it is unnecessary to freeze the bank accounts.

Special public prosecutor Atul Sarpande, who represented NCB, said the financial investigation in the case was going on. He added if the accounts are unfrozen, the investigation could be hampered.

The court observed that the investigating officer in the case has said he has left a decision on the matter to the discretion of the court. “From the reply of the officer, it appears that there is no strong objection from the respondent side for unfreezing the bank account and FDs (fixed deposits) of the applicant,” the court said. It added in such circumstances she is entitled to unfreezing the bank account and FDs subject to conditions. The court asked her to give an undertaking via an affidavit saying during the pendency and conclusion of the trial, she shall make the balance amount, as shown on September 16, 2020, available for necessary orders.

Sarpande said a laboratory, where Chakraborty’s seized phone and laptop were sent for forensic analysis, has returned them and the investigating officer in the case has informed her that she can collect them.

The court separately ordered that the electronic gadgets be returned after due verification and identification after executing a bond of ₹1 lakh.