Sushant Singh Rajput case: NCB summons producer Madhu Mantena to join drug-related probe with Jaya Saha, Shruti Modi

Sushant Singh Rajput case: NCB summons producer Madhu Mantena to join drug-related probe with Jaya Saha, Shruti Modi

Deputy director of NCB KPS Malhotra denied reports of KWAN employee and actor Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash being summoned by the agency. “No summons have been issued to Prakash. But we will summon her later this week,” he said.

india Updated: Sep 22, 2020 23:14 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Producer Madhu Mantena Varma seen at a club in Mumbai’s Juhu
Producer Madhu Mantena Varma seen at a club in Mumbai’s Juhu(IANS File Photo )
         

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has summoned film producer Madhu Mantena on Wednesday along with Sushant Singh Rajput’s former talent manager Jaya Saha and his ex-manager Shruti Modi for questioning in connection with the drug-related probe in the Bollywood actor’s death case, news agency ANI reported.

Saha has been called for the third round of questioning while Modi will be quizzed for the second time on Wednesday. The duo was first summoned on September 16 but the questioning was postponed after one of the members of the investigating team tested positive for the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

Earlier in the day, the central agency, which is probing the drug link in Rajput’s death, had summoned Bollywood talent agency KWAN Agency’s CEO Dhruv Chitgopekar, deputy director of NCB KPS Malhotra confirmed. Chitgopekar reached the Bombay Port Trust (BPT) guesthouse, where NCB officials were questioning people, around 2 pm.

Malhotra, however, denied reports of KWAN employee and actor Deepika Padukone’s manager Karishma Prakash being summoned by the agency. “No summons have been issued to Prakash. But we will summon her later this week,” he said.

The agency had earlier confirmed that Bollywood actors Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and designer Simone Khambatta will also be called to join the NCB probe this week.

The actors will be summoned under Section 67 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, after they were named by Rhea Chakraborty while she was being interrogated between September 6 and September 8 before being arrested, NCB officials said.

Trump, Xi set up UN clash over Covid, trade, human rights
India, China resolve to stop sending more troops to LAC frontline
Facebook moves SC challenging Delhi Assembly’s jurisdiction to summon its officials
Hold China accountable for unleashing Covid-19 plague onto world: Trump at UNGA
RR vs CSK Live: Samson, Smith star as RR beat CSK by 16 runs
Don’t want to fight hot or cold war with any country: What Xi Jinping said at UNGA
Jagan Mohan Reddy meets Amit Shah, asks for CBI probe into Amaravati land scam
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
