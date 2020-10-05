Sushant Singh Rajput death probe: What home ministry and AIIMS are saying

india

After AIIMS forensic team allegedly asserted that Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide as they found no other marks to suggest otherwise, reactions have started pouring in from all corners. While there have been demands to get a second opinion on this, political parties of Maharashtra are unanimously questioning the need for a CBI probe.

Minister of state for home affairs G Kishan Reddy has said that the CBI probe is going on and unless CBI report is out, he won’t comment on this issue. “The CBI is still conducting its investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. As a minister of the Indian government, I would not like to present any of my observations in this matter until the CBI probe is completed and a report published,” the minister told ANI.

The CBI is still conducting its investigation into #SushantSinghRajput's death. As a minister of the Indian government, I would not like to present any of my observations in this matter until the CBI probe is completed & a report published: GK Reddy, Union Minister https://t.co/I8BQClJDV0 — ANI (@ANI) October 5, 2020

AIIMS has also refused to comment on this controversy as the report has now been given to the investigating agency. “The Medical Board has submitted the report directly to the Central Bureau of Investigation as required. Being a legal matter, any inputs on the report submitted by the Medical Board would have to be obtained from the CBI,” it has said.

While there are claims that the AIIMS foresnic team head Dr Sudhir Gupta changed his opinion, Sushant Singh Rajput’s family lawyer Vikas Singh has officially said “the doctor who is part of AIIMS team had told me long back that the photos sent by me indicated 200% that it’s death by strangulation and not suicide.” Singh also said he would approach the CBI to constitute a fresh forensic team.

Sena leader Sanjay Raut alleged that since the beginning there has been a conspiracy to malign the Maharashtra government and the Mumbai police, which were earlier investigating Rajput’s death.

“It (AIIMS report) is as per the reports of Dr Sudhir Gupta, who is the head of AIIMS Forensic Medical Board in Sushant Singh Rajput death case. He doesn’t have any political connection or any links with the Shiv Sena,” Raut said.

