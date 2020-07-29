e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 29, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Sushant Singh Rajput death: Rhea Chakraborty moves Supreme Court, seeks transfer of probe from Patna to Mumbai

Sushant Singh Rajput death: Rhea Chakraborty moves Supreme Court, seeks transfer of probe from Patna to Mumbai

The move came a day after Rajput’s father K K Singh lodged a police complaint in Patna against Chakraborty and six others, including her family members, accusing them of abetting the actor’s suicide.

india Updated: Jul 29, 2020 17:19 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
New Delhi
         

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty Wednesday moved the Supreme Court seeking transfer of an FIR lodged against her in Patna to Mumbai, where probe in the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput is going on.

The move came a day after Rajput’s father K K Singh lodged a police complaint in Patna against Chakraborty and six others, including her family members, accusing them of abetting the actor’s suicide.

Advocate Satish Maneshinde, who is representing Chakraborty, said he has filed a petition in the apex court seeking transfer of the case from Patna to Mumbai.

In her plea, Chakraborty has also sought stay on probe by Bihar Police on the FIR lodged by Rajput’s father till disposal of her plea in top court, the lawyer said.

The 34-year-old actor died by suicide in Mumbai on June 14.

tags
top news
Moments after Rafale fighter jets land, Rajnath Singh’s veiled warning to China
Moments after Rafale fighter jets land, Rajnath Singh’s veiled warning to China
Indian Air Force with Rafale has plan to take the fight to China
Indian Air Force with Rafale has plan to take the fight to China
Rajasthan governor spurns CM Gehlot for 3rd time over House session request
Rajasthan governor spurns CM Gehlot for 3rd time over House session request
‘Touch the sky with glory’: PM Modi’s Sanskrit tweet welcomes Rafale jets
‘Touch the sky with glory’: PM Modi’s Sanskrit tweet welcomes Rafale jets
New Education Policy 2020: Board exams set to be easier as NEP moots lowering stakes
New Education Policy 2020: Board exams set to be easier as NEP moots lowering stakes
Pakistani Muslim accused of insulting Islam killed in court
Pakistani Muslim accused of insulting Islam killed in court
Maruti Suzuki reports Q1 net loss of Rs 249 crore as Covid-19 takes toll
Maruti Suzuki reports Q1 net loss of Rs 249 crore as Covid-19 takes toll
Rafale boost for Air Force: How it helps India’s air power amid China tension
Rafale boost for Air Force: How it helps India’s air power amid China tension
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveIndia Covid-19 CasesCovid-19UK Board 10th, 12th result 2020 Live UpdatesBSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 LIVE UpdatesSanjay DuttMaharashtra 10th Result 2020Odisha Board 10th Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In