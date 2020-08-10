e-paper
Home / India News / ‘Sushant Singh Rajput was not on good terms with his father’: Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut

‘Sushant Singh Rajput was not on good terms with his father’: Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut

Raut, who is the associate editor of Shiv Sena’s editorial mouthpiece Saamana, said in an article that the Bollywood actor was not in good terms with his father KK Singh.

india Updated: Aug 10, 2020 12:10 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Sparshita Saxena
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut.
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)
         

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut has said that he has sympathies for Sushant Singh Rajput’s father but there are “many things that will come to surface”. Raut, who is the associate editor of party’s editorial mouthpiece Saamana, said in an article that the Bollywood actor was not on good terms with his father KK Singh.

“It is true, how many times did Sushant go to Patna to meet his father? I have sympathy for his father but there are many things that will come to surface,” Raut said in his article in Saamana.

 

This comes as the actor’s death case intensifies with the investigative agency Enforcement Directorate (ED) set to question actor Rhea Chakraborty again on Monday. The ED held a marathon session with her brother Showik on Saturday evening which went on for nearly 18 hours and ended around 6 in the morning on Sunday.

Also read: Sushant Singh Rajput case - Rhea Chakraborty to face ED again today

Previously, in another editorial on the case, Raut had slammed the Centre for handing over the Sushant Singh Rajput death case to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). He said that the decision has been taken for political gains and as part of pressure tactics.

In his weekly column Rokhthok last week, Raut said that the decision of handing over the investigation is an attack on the state’s autonomy.

“Many state governments have banned the CBI. People in West Bengal took to streets against the agency when it tried to intervene in the Saradha Chit Fund case,” the Shiv Sena leader had stated.

