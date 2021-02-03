Sushant Singh's friend to be produced before court today
Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's friend and assistant director Rishikesh Pawar who was on Tuesday detained for questioning by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will be produced before a court today, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) said.
The NCB, which has been probing the drugs angle in Sushant's death case, started the investigation after it received official communication from the Enforcement Directorate (ED), in which there were various chats related to drug consumption, procurement, usage, and transportation.
Sushant died by alleged suicide in his apartment here on June 14, 2020.
Meanwhile, a proposal to rename a street in Andrews Ganj area after Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput has been approved, said Abhishek Dutt, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation's (SDMC) Congress councillor, on the 35th birth anniversary of the late star last month.
Dutt told ANI: "Six months ago I received a request to rename a street in Andrews Ganj area after Sushant Singh Rajput. The proposal has finally been approved."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rain, thunderstorms likely today and tomorrow in northwestern India: IMD
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Budget session LIVE: Rajya Sabha likely to discuss farm laws today
After Rihanna, Greta Thunberg extends support to farmers' protest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ayesha Aziz becomes India's youngest female pilot
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
SC notice on petition to transfer cases from HCs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sushant Singh's friend to be produced before court today
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twitter restores several accounts it had 'withheld' over farmer protest tweets
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farm stir LIVE: Twitter restores several 'withheld' accounts
1st phase of census, updation of NPR have been postponed due to Covid-19: Centre
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sri Lanka opts out of port deal with India
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CAA rules under preparation, exercise pushed to July: MHA in LS
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
States will file regular reports on polluting vehicles: Centre to SC
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Oxford names ‘Aatmanirbharta’ as Hindi word of the year for 2020
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
CBSE sets ball rolling with exams schedule
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
House stalled as Opposition parties demands farm debate
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox