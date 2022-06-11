Suspect linked to Moosewala’s killing arrested in Punjab: Police

Police on Friday arrested history-sheeter Harkamal Singh alias Ranu of Parsaram Nagar, a suspect in the Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala’s murder case in Bathinda.

“Ranu is suspected of providing logistics to Moosewala’s shooters. His exact role in the singer’s killing is being ascertained as of now and a probe is on. He was arrested by the Bathinda police in a separate case,” an official from special investigation team (SIT) probing the murder said, requesting anonymity.

Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified gunmen at Jawaharke village, near Mansa, Punjab on May 29, a day after the Punjab government pruned his security cover.

Meanwhile, the SI is yet to confirm the count and identity of the shooters involved in the killing.

“So far, SIT have identified four shooters but it is not ascertained how many shooters were present to execute the crime as no one who can confirm the count has been arrested so far. There could be 8 to 10 shooters,” said a SIT member who did not want to be named.

Harkamal’s grandfather Gurcharan Singh meanwhile said they handed him over to the Punjab Police as he is not involved in the singer’s murder. “We handed him over after he assured he has no role in Moosewala’s murder,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON