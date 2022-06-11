Home / India News / Suspect linked to Moosewala’s killing arrested in Punjab: Police
india news

Suspect linked to Moosewala’s killing arrested in Punjab: Police

Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified gunmen at Jawaharke village, near Mansa, Punjab on May 29, a day after the Punjab government pruned his security cover.
Community members pay homage to Indian singer late Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, during a prayer meeting organised by Punjabi Global Foundation at a gurudwara in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Vijay Bate/ HT Photo)
Community members pay homage to Indian singer late Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, during a prayer meeting organised by Punjabi Global Foundation at a gurudwara in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Vijay Bate/ HT Photo)
Published on Jun 11, 2022 12:20 AM IST
Copy Link
ByParteek Singh Mahal, Faridkot

Police on Friday arrested history-sheeter Harkamal Singh alias Ranu of Parsaram Nagar, a suspect in the Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala’s murder case in Bathinda.

“Ranu is suspected of providing logistics to Moosewala’s shooters. His exact role in the singer’s killing is being ascertained as of now and a probe is on. He was arrested by the Bathinda police in a separate case,” an official from special investigation team (SIT) probing the murder said, requesting anonymity.

Moosewala was shot dead by unidentified gunmen at Jawaharke village, near Mansa, Punjab on May 29, a day after the Punjab government pruned his security cover.

Meanwhile, the SI is yet to confirm the count and identity of the shooters involved in the killing.

“So far, SIT have identified four shooters but it is not ascertained how many shooters were present to execute the crime as no one who can confirm the count has been arrested so far. There could be 8 to 10 shooters,” said a SIT member who did not want to be named.

Harkamal’s grandfather Gurcharan Singh meanwhile said they handed him over to the Punjab Police as he is not involved in the singer’s murder. “We handed him over after he assured he has no role in Moosewala’s murder,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Parteek Singh Mahal

    Parteek Singh Mahal is a multimedia correspondent based at Faridkot in Punjab. He covers medical education, politics and Punjab police.

Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 11, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out